Sharon Virginia Madagan
Sharon Virginia Madagan, 66, of Winchester, died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center, after a valiant effort to fight breast cancer.
Sharon was born September 9, 1954 in Winchester; the daughter of Douglas Allen Madagan Sr. and Genevieve Ann Welsh Madagan. She was a 1972 graduate of James Wood High School.
Sharon worked at American Woodmark from 1984 — 2021, 36 years with plans to retire this year. She was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #824 of Winchester, and the Berryville Women’s Moose #2435. Sharon was an avid bowler and was on several different leagues through the years. She also loved softball and in the early 70’s, playing the position of third base, she helped to take her team, “My Ladies Hair Design”, to the championship. Sharon also had a love for collecting elephant figurines. She loved to cook for her family and her family loved her cooking. Sharon enjoyed taking road trips with her family, especially to Charlottesville, VA. She cheered on the Virginia Cavaliers’, Lady Volunteers, and the Washington Redskins.
Along with her father, she is survived by her brother, Douglas Allen Madagan, Jr. (Teresa) of Clear Brook, VA; sisters, Sandra Ann Madagan-Paul (Joseph) of Pembroke, NH and Deborah Kay Madagan of Kennesaw, GA; two nieces, Catherine Overby-Mendez of Kennesaw and Deanna Madagan of Clear Brook and her god-son Sean Casey Orndorff (Amy) of Inwood, WV and many aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews.
Sharon is preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Madagan.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Oncology Cancer Treatment Center, 400 Campus Blvd, Suite 100, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Wound Care Center, 1840 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
