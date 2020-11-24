Sharon W. Williamson
Sharon Ward Williamson, of Berryville, departed this life on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Sharon was the daughter of Elwood J. and Dorothy Funkhouser Ward. She was born on May 17, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia.
Sharon was a 1965 graduate of Handley High School. Prior to retirement, she worked in the office of Dr. Thomas Iden in Berryville. Sharon was a member of the Berryville Baptist Church.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gene Williamson and two daughters, Beth W. Alger and husband, Rick, of Stephenson, VA and Julie W. Garrison and husband, Justin, of Round Hill, VA; her grandchildren who were the pride of her life, Joshua C. Alger and Autumn E. Garrison; two brothers, Donald Ward of Winchester and Ronnie Ward of Lafayette, LA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by three brothers, James E. Ward, Philip E. Ward and Robert Ward.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville with Rev. Dan Stanley and Pastor Tyler Phillips officiating. Please follow COVID guidelines.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Ward, Donnie Ward, David Sours, Dougie Sours, Justin Garrison, Rick Alger and Josh Alger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
