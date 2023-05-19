Sharyn Lee Minnick
Sharyn Lee Minnick, 75, of Winchester, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born September 17, 1947, in Winchester, the daughter of Elwood, Sr., and Dorothy Rodgers Wiley.
She was married to Robert K. Minnick for 55 years.
She had attended Highland Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge and a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group.
She was a caregiver to many children.
Her favorite place to be was at Chincoteague Island.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Kenneth Minnick and his partner, Patty Corbin, of Winchester, Robin Dick and her husband, Brian, of Winchester, and Renee Lucas and her husband, Matt, of Inwood; grandchildren, Kristen Bean and her husband, Mark, Whitney Gray and her husband, Chris, Kenneth D. Minnick and his partner, Katherine, Brie, Hunter, and Austin Lucas; a great-grandson Noah Gray, and a brother, Lee Wiley.
Her sister, JoAnn Nicholson preceded her in death.
A funeral will be 3:00 pm Wednesday in Phelps Funeral, Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Pastor Doug Rinker.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
