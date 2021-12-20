Shawn E. Hartley, 57, of Clear Brook, passed peacefully at the home of her mother, Thursday, December 16, 2021 with her family by her side.
Shawn was born June 30, 1964 in Norfolk, VA; the daughter of Douglas A. Hartley and Betty Hodgson Heusler. She was a lab assistant at Lord Fairfax Community College and a Day Care provider. She was a member of Galilee Christian Church and volunteered with CCAP.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her children, Storm E. Bayliss of Winchester and Nicholas R. Hartley of Front Royal; two grandchildren, Leila D. Bayliss and Cecilyn H. Bayliss; and two sisters, Teresa D. Wright of Stephens City and Kenrad L. Hodgson of Clear Brook. She was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas A. Hartley, II.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 4:00 pm at Galilee Christian Church with Pastor Donald Moulden officiating.
