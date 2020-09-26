Shawn Michelle Wood Schofield, 48, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, September 25, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center from a lifetime of complications of Cystic Fibrosis.
Shawn was born July 3, 1972 at Winchester Hospital on Cork Street daughter of Charles "Buddy" Henry Wood of White Post and Patricia Anne Pierce Linster of Berryville.
She graduated from Clarke County High School in 1991 and was a cheerleader for four years. She was crowned Miss Clarke County and was a mother of two boys.
She is survived by her mother and father; her husband, Kevin "Todd" Schofield; her two sons, Douglas Smith and Kevin Schofield, both of Berryville, VA; and three brothers, Ricky Hausenfluck of Winchester, VA, Timmy Hausenfluck of Berryville, VA and Thomas C. Wood of Richmond, CA.
Her brother, Michael Todd Hausenfluck, preceded her in death.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.