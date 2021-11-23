Shawn Richey Kuse, 39, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home.
Shawn was born October 13, 1982, in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, son of Shawn Patrick Kuse and Rhonda Ann Richey Dodson.
He served in the U. S. Army.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Mark, of Stephens City, VA; his father of Leesburg, VA; two brothers, Michael Grove (Morgan) of Timberville, VA, and Andrew Grove of Richmond, VA; grandmother, Louise Sabbers of Derry, PA; aunt, Robin Richey; uncle, Steve Evers; cousin, Josh Evers; and his nephew, Ansel Grove.
His grandparents, Bob and Rose Ann Richey and aunt, Rozann Evers all preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, November 27, 2021 in Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA with Pastor David Young officiating.
Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
To view the obituary and send condolences online please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.