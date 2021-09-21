Shawna Renee Roberts
Shawna Renee Roberts (51) of Harrisonburg, VA transitioned from this life to her eternal home on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, VA. She was born April 24, 1970, in Winchester, VA to the Rev. Dr. Franklin S. Roberts and the late Linda K. Lauck Turner.
Shawna (Sissy) as her sister so affectionately called her attended the Clarke County School System and after school she made her home in Harrisonburg, VA. She secured employment as a factory worker, domestic engineer at several hotels and a restaurant worker for a number of years. She joined the Second Guildfield Baptist Church at an early age and she maintained her membership at that church until her death. Although she kept her membership at the Second Guildfield Baptist Church she would always attend churches in her neighborhood when she was not able to get to her home church.
Departing this life Shawna was preceded in death by her mother, Linda, stepfather James Turner and four siblings.
She leaves her beloved Daddy — the Rev. Dr. Franklin S. Roberts & (Momma-Liz) her cherished eight children; Alisha Ruffin (Eric), Nathan Roberts, Tajon Williams, Jarryell Roberts, English (Deante) Holmes, Ernest Burrill III, and (twins) DeShawna and Caleb Roberts along with 17 grandchildren.
Siblings — Dawn Tigney, Denise Walker ( Curtis), Craig Morton (Sandi), Antonio Roberts, Jay Turner (Kristin), Troy Turner, LaShawna Roberts, several uncles and aunts with one devoted and beloved aunt Alfreda and uncle Bishop Fielding (Gloria) Roberts and a host beloved nieces, nephews, cousins many treasured friends. The Rev. Bruce Veney was a very special friend and encourager.
Shawna loved her family and friends dearly and will be greatly and deeply missed by all.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at the Zion Baptist Church, 609 Baugh Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630. Service entrusted to the Cartwright Funeral Home, Inc. 232 E. Fairfax Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.