Sheila Ann Jobe, 72, of Frederick County, VA passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at her home.
Sheila was born in 1948 in Reading, PA, daughter of the late Stephen and Madelyn Macsisak. She was a graduate of Ballou High School in Washington, DC. Sheila retired from Quest Diagnostics, where she was a Billing Specialist. She loved to shop and enjoyed Motown Music. Above all else, time spent with family was everything to Sheila.
She married Tyson Jobe on June 4, 1994 in Alderson, WV.
Surviving with her husband are daughters, Jennifer Capozzella (Thomas) of Cross Junction, VA and Heather Ainsley (Randy) of Ivor, VA; grandchildren, Joseph and Leeann Capozzella of Cross Junction, VA and Brianna Newman of Ivor, VA; sister, April Moore of Waldorf, MD; and brother, Andrew Macsisak (Linda) of Springfield, VA.
Sheila was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Macsisak.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
