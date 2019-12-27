Shelba J. Hahn “Shelby”
Shelba J. “Shelby” Hahn, 59, of Gore, Virginia passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Shelby was born in 1960 in Virginia, daughter of the late Raymond and Madeline Fisher. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, shopping, and going to auctions. Shelby was a member of the Yellow Spring Rod and Gun Club. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She loved hosting big get-togethers for family and friends. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren.
She married Allen E. Hahn, Jr. on June 16, 1984 in Gore, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are daughters, Angie R. Hahn and Nicole B. Childs (Hunter); son, Allen E Hahn, III (Natalie); grandchildren, Madeline, Taydem, and Westdyn Hahn, Kayleigh and Rayna Childs; niece, Jennifer M. Brannon (Brian); and nephew, Raymond J. Fisher. Jr. (Dustie).
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5 pm to 7 pm on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Monday at Little Mountain United Methodist Church, 259 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester, Virginia with Reverend Phil Brumback officiating. Interment will be in Little Mountain Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shelby’s memory to Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation Alliance, 14 Penn Plaza, Suite 1710, New York, New York 10122.
