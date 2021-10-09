Shelia K. Miller
Shelia Kay Miller, 55, of Cross Junction, VA died on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at her home.
Shelia was born on March 19, 1966, in Winchester, VA, a daughter of Helen Bohrer Miller of Cross Junction and the late Adam L. Miller. She was a member of the Timber Ridge Pentecostal Church in Cross Junction. Shelia enjoyed yard sales, visiting at yard parties and loved her dog Princess.
Surviving along with her mother is her companion: Roy R. Puffinberger of Cross Junction; a brother: Steve A. Miller; a sister: Mary Ann Roach both of Cross Junction; and various nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 12:30 to 2 PM followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Officiating will be Pastors Paul and Reva Montoro. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Cross Junction, VA.
