Shelia Kay Carter Barr, 80, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Born in Wilmington, NC to Harry and Mabel Carter on June 2, 1940, she moved to Washington, DC as a young child. Shelia graduated from Osbourn High School, Class of 1958.
In her early career Shelia worked for AT&T in Washington. Moving to Berryville, VA, Shelia worked at Grafton School as a secretary and receptionist. Grafton serves children, adolescents and adults in a behavioral health and residential setting. She retired from Grafton after a long career. In retirement, Shelia worked as a volunteer hostess at Hurst House at Winchester Valley Hospital where families can stay while a member receives treatment at the Hospital.
Shelia and her partner Bobbi were avid campers, hikers and gardeners. They loved to travel and covered most of the US in their travels. A dream come true was their cruise on the Queen Mary to England and Ireland. Shelia was very active in her church and her community with local charities. Her contagious laugh and smile will be missed by so many!
She is survived her brother Harry Carter (Karen) of Falling Waters, WV, granddaughter Elizabeth Barr-Zellmann, grandson Cody Barr (Beth) of Middleton, VA, great-granddaughters Kylie Zellmann and Virginia Barr and a great-grandson William Barr, nieces, Kammie Owolabi (Joe) and Karissa Bingham and nephews, Gary Michael (Laurie), William Michael and Michael Carter.
Shelia was preceded in death by her partner of 33 years, Barbara Downs, her sons Ward Barr and Vernon Barr, her parents, Harry and Mabel Carter of Manassas, VA and sisters Arenda Bingham and Daniele Michael.
Services will be conducted on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Pierce Funeral Home at 9609 Center St., Manassas, VA. Burial will be at the Woodbine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Shelia has requested that donations be made to Alzheimer's research programs.
