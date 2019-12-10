Sheri Riggleman Tharpe

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.