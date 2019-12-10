Sheri Riggleman Tharpe, 50, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on December 8, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Tharpe was born in 1969, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Patricia E. Riggleman, of Winchester, Virginia and the late Randall Farland Riggleman. Mrs. Tharpe was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1987. She was of the Methodist Faith. Mrs. Tharpe enjoyed riding the Harley motorcycle and horses, and attending "bike weeks" at the beach. She especially loved her family.
She married Christopher Tharpe on September 7, 2002 in Front Royal, Virginia.
Surviving with her mother and husband are two brothers, Rodney Riggleman (Martha) and Matthew Riggleman, all of Winchester, Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her father, Randall Farland Riggleman.
Services with Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel will be private.
