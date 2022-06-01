Sheridan Lee “Pops” Foster
Sheridan Lee “Pops” Foster, 81 of Clear Brook, VA passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Lee was born in 1941 in Susquehanna, PA, the son of the late Floyd and Leah Grace Foster. He received his bachelor’s degree from Strayer University and served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Lee spent his career in the Navy, rising to the rank of US Navy Senior Chief and retired after 30 years of service on the USN Abraham Lincoln, CVN 72. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the American Legion. Lee loved gardening and spending time outdoors and had a tame group of deer that would visit him every day at the same time, waiting for their apples. He loved baking, wildlife and was never one to settle for just a handshake, always reaching for a hug.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann, whom he married on November 16, 1968; children, Stacy Sanders (Eric) of Bunker Hill, WV, Karen Hodgson(Randy) of Sarasota, FL, Scott Foster of Clear Brook, VA and Robert Oakley of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, Robert, Melissa, Samantha, Jacob, Ashley, Tara and Kaylee; great-grandchildren, Ava, Arianna, Avery and Connor; sisters, Mary DeNino(Darrell), Sharon McHale (James), Beverly Foster-Bills (Jay); brother, David Foster (Karen); many nieces and nephews and his beloved canine companions, Gizmo, Coco and Cinnamon.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth “Bootsie” Smith; brothers, Irv, Darrell, Dale, Doug and Alan Foster.
All services for Lee will be private.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
“To the Moon Poppies”
