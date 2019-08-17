Sherman (Bud) Lloyd Stoops, 94, of Winchester, Va, originally from Blasdell New York, went home to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019, surrounded by his children and his wife of 19 years Mary.
WWII Navy veteran, he was a Radar Chief on a subtender off Guam. He became an electrical engineer for Sylvania in Buffalo New York, and designed their very first portable transistor radio. In 1967 accepted a job with the CIA and moved to Burke, Va. Also having lived in Leesburg Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, of 49 years, Betty Jane Barrett Stoops, two brothers Thomas Stoops and Richard Stoops, and his parents Esther and Merle Stoops.
He is survived by a very large step family and his five children Peggy and husband Mark, Ronnie and wife Judy, Jamie, Vickie and husband Istvan, Lori, and Rick Koth. His grandchildren Beth (Sonny) and Bobby (Elizabeth) Jerome, Mackenzie Jones, Shea (Michael) and Tess (Cory) Stoops, Braxton Stoops, Amanda, Stephanie and Matthew Koth, Christina (Justin),David (Lauren) and Tyler ( Lucy) Gwinn and Robbie Swartz.
Great grandchildren Sam,Luc, Lillian, Dexter and Nora and soon to be Noah.
In his life he was a member of the PTA, basketball coach, member of the Izaak Walton League, Christmas tree farmer, built his own home, loved taking the scenic route and giving tractor rides, taking walks, the sunset, cross country skiing, bicycling and carpentry. His very favorite thing to do, and what he was most known for was positively affecting the lives of others on purpose. Many knew him as Mr. Super Duper.
There will be a celebration of life August 31st at 11 a.m. at the Winchester Church of God.
In honor of our father we ask that you put a smile on a stranger’s face on purpose.
