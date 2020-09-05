Sherman E. Merryman
Sherman E. Merryman, 69, a resident of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Home in Warrenton, Virginia.
A funeral service for Mr. Merryman will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Josh Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Gravel Springs Cemetery, Star Tannery, VA.
Mr. Merryman was born in King George, VA on October 1, 1950 a son of the late Sherman Ellwood and Della Mae Cox Merryman. Mr. Merryman was a self-employed home builder prior to retirement. He loved to fish and was a former member of the Shawnee Ruritan, The Sherando Warrior Club and the Winchester Babe Ruth Baseball League. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Powell Merryman, John Merryman and William Merryman.
Survivors include his loving wife Bonnie Feathers Merryman of Stephens City, VA; his two sons, Scott E. Merryman of Stephens City, VA and Sean E. Merryman (Heidi) of Prince Frederick, MD; his grandchildren, Candace Crosen, Whitney Merryman, Seth Merryman, Braden Merryman and Brooks Merryman; his siblings, Roberta Atkins of Glen Allen, VA, Richard Merryman (Judy) of Fredericksburg, VA, Margaret Jenkins of Culpeper, VA, Janet Gillespie of Locust Grove, VA and Alvin Merryman (Margie) of Fredericksburg, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Alan Payne, Tim Merryman, Bo Feathers, Ernie Broyles, Cory Carter and Shawn Reynolds.
Seth Merryman will serve as the honorary pallbearer.
The family suggest that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America, P. O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Merryman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.