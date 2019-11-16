Sherri Lynn Thomas
Sherri Lynn Thomas, 58, of Stephens City, VA, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was born February 7, 1961 in Cheverly, MD, the daughter of David Kidwell and Dorothy Moore. Sherri was employed by Sheetz convenience stores as a store manager for 21 years.
Sherri is survived by two children: Dottie L. Collis (J.D.) of Winchester, VA and Steven Thomas (Katie) of Brookville, PA, eight grandchildren: Jake, Luke, Charlie, Jarrett, Christine, Kaleb, Ava, and Lily. She is also survived by five siblings: Daniel Kidwell, Joseph Kidwell, Darlene Kidwell, Cindy Kidwell all of Stephens City and Robert Kidwell of Leonardtown, MD, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that became like family.
She is preceded in death by a brother David Kidwell Jr.
The family will receive friends Monday November 18, 2019 from 2:00 — 3:00 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
