Sherry L. Bosley, 66, of Winchester, died Friday, September 27, 2019.
Mrs. Bosley was born January 30, 1953 in Keyser, WV; the daughter of the late Thomas V. Ely, Sr. and Lillian Holsinger Ely. She worked for 10 years at The Winchester Star before becoming a self-employed medical transcriptionist and seamstress. Her retirement was filled with volunteering at Preservation of Historic Winchester.
She married Roy L. Bosley on August 25, 1972 in Winchester.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lynn Bosley of Winchester; a brother, Thomas V. Ely, Jr. of New Creek, WV; and five grand cats.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Preservation of Historic Winchester, 530 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
