Sheryl L. Orndorff
Sheryl Lilly Orndorff, 78, of Middletown, Virginia, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Orndorff was born March 12, 1943 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late William Alfred Farran, Sr. and Dorothy Newnam Farran.
She was the administration manager at American Neon and Signs in Stephenson.
Surviving with her husband, Ray Kevin Orndorff, are two sons, Steven L. Lilly and his wife, Donna of Winchester, VA and Kirk W. Lilly of Cross Junction, VA; a daughter, Robyn M. Lilly of Fairfax, VA; three grandchildren, Amanda L. Powell (Michael), Michael S. Lilly (Christa) and Christopher S. Lilly (Reece) and five great-grandchildren, Braden M. Powell, Makenna Powell, Wyatt Lilly, Benjamin Lilly, and Samuel Lilly.
A brother, William Farran Jr., preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held 12:00 P. M. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Liberty Baptist Church, Stephens City, VA, with Pastor Kyle Sheeley officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Post, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
