Shirley A. Corbin
Shirley Ann Corbin, 70, of Gore, Virginia, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Corbin was born May 14, 1951 in Maryland, the daughter of the late Alfred Richard Elliott and Josephine Wolfrey Elliott.
She was a retired cashier at Safeway.
Shirley had great enjoyment spending as much time as she could with her family. She lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She married Charles Lee Corbin, Sr. on September 6, 1977 in Winchester, Virginia. Mr. Corbin died January 14, 2008.
Surviving are two sons, Charles R. Corbin (Brandy) and Charles L. Corbin, Jr., both of Gore, VA; three daughters, Angela M. Corbin-Riley (William) and Sarah D. Fletcher, both of Cross Junction, VA and Sherri Iser (David) of Gore, VA; eleven grandchildren, David Iser, Chris Corbin, Jeremy Iser, Saraha Riley, Taylor Riley, Jonhnathon Corbin, Blake Corbin, Courtney Iser, Heaven Corbin-Riley, Brenna Corbin, and William Riley III and four great-grandchildren, Triena Beckford, Lakeyn Iser, Xavier Fletcher, and Xander Fletcher.
A son, Douglas Dwayne Elliott, two brothers, Alfred “Dickie” Elliott, Jr. and Phillip Elliott and two sisters, Doris Barb and Evelyn Myers, preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
