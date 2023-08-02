Shirley Ann Huffman Mason Shirley Ann Huffman Mason, 82, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Brookside Rehab and Nursing in Warrenton, Virginia.
She was born August 26, 1940, in Augusta County, VA, the daughter of Jacob and Janet Eckard Sheffer. She was also the adopted daughter of the late John R. and Lula M. Huffman. Shirley graduated from Harrisonburg High School, class of 1958. She was previously a member of Brethren Church of Harrisonburg, VA. She previously worked for Arthur R. Parrish, CPA, as a secretary and office manager and retired from Jones Funeral Home as an administrative assistant.
Shirley married Kenneth L. Mason on March 30, 1963, in Hagerstown, MD. Ken preceded her in death August 28, 2019.
She is survived by three children, Gregory “Scott” Mason of Winchester, Michael “Todd” Mason, Sr. (Tracy) of Winchester, and Christopher Lee Mason (Diane) of Winchester; two grandchildren, Michael Todd Mason Jr. and Zachary Taylor Mason of Winchester; and one brother, Donald L. Byers of Summerton, SC.
Along with her husband Ken, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kay Frances Byers Miller, and brothers Melvin G. Huffman and John R. Huffman Jr.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, from 6:00pm – 8:00 pm.
A funeral will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home at 11:00 am with Pastor Tony Alan Bates officiating.
Interment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Mason Jr., Zachary Mason, Chuck Mason, Bob McKinney, Brian Fries, and Rob Cather.
