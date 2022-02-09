Shirley Ann Orndorff Shirley Ann Orndorff, 85, of Winchester died Friday, February 4, 2022, in her residence.
She was born June 27, 1936, in Winchester, the daughter of Wesley and Maude Funkhouser Dunn.
She was married to Kenneth L. Orndoff for 38 years.
Professionally, she had worked as nurse in Shawnee Springs Nursing Home.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Tony Foreman and his wife Bonnie, Tonya Hottle and her husband David, all of Winchester; eight grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Kay Meredith.
A service will be 11:00 am Friday in Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2774 Northwestern Turnpike, Winchester, VA , officiated by Pastor Kevin Barton and Pastor Steve Rebert. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Casket bearers will be Ken, Nathan, & Trevor Foreman, Justin Hottle, Jeff Bevans, & Zane Lafferty.
Her daughters, Debbie Ganassi and Kim Kahle; siblings, Wayne and Billy Dunn, preceded her in death.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
