Shirley Boyd Haines
Shirley B. Haines passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023. Shirley was born September 9, 1937, in Winchester, VA, and was the daughter of Harry W. Boyd, Jr. and Erma Lupton Boyd. Shirley graduated from the Handley High School Class of 1955.
In her long career as a bookkeeper and office manager, she worked for Buckley & Lages and Blue Ridge Landscape and Design. She trained many an auditor on how to do it right. Shirley was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester. She enjoyed camping and going to the beach with her family and friends, going out to dinner and dancing, and reading.
She is survived by her son Mark Haines and wife Stacy of Stephenson; her daughter Kim Haines and husband Jay Hotchkiss of Harrisonburg; grandchildren Jack Hotchkiss and Carson Hotchkiss; and brother, Ron Boyd, of Inwood, WV.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 am with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA 22601, or Stephens City Fire and Rescue, 5346 Mulberry St, Stephens City, VA, 22655.
Condolences may be shared at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.