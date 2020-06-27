Shirley Elizabeth Bartlett
Shirley Elizabeth Bartlett, 84, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by family, at her home.
Ms. Bartlett was born in 1935 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Rosie and Edward Bartlett, Sr. She was a graduate of Frederick Douglass High School, Class of 1954. Ms. Bartlett earned her Nursing Certification through Winchester Memorial Hospital. She was employed at Winchester Memorial Hospital and Shawnee Springs Nursing Home, retiring in 2005, but continued to work after “retirement” as a caregiver for the elderly and her friends. Ms. Bartlett was also a Laundromat Attendant at Soap Suds Laundromat in Winchester. She was a member of the Golden Girls Group in Winchester and they loved to get together and play BINGO. Ms. Bartlett also enjoyed the racetracks from Mississippi all the way up to Virginia. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and a member of John Mann United Methodist Church. Above all else her greatest passion were her grandchildren and great grandchildren...they were her heart.
Surviving are her daughters, Natalie G. Barr of Winchester, VA, Deirdre Banks (Darryl) of Clarke County, VA, and Susan R. Russell of Portsmouth, VA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Porter (Jeffrey) of Columbia, MD, Solita Barr of Fullerton, CA, Cassandra Renzy (Curtis) of Winchester, VA, Stephanie Cranor (Kiley Blankley) of Eustis, FL, Patrick Ryan Cranor (Devon) of Umatilla, FL, Jacob Barr of Boise, ID, Megan Pittenger (Paul) of Chattanooga, TN, Maya E. Banks of Clarke County, VA, Darryl A. Banks, Jr. of Clarke County, VA, Nicholas Barr of Henderson, NV, and Rosalie D. Banks of Clarke County, VA; great grandchildren, Caleb, Molly Kate and Silas Porter of Columbia, MD, Ty’reake Orndorff, Hazel and Zekharyah Renzy of Winchester, VA, Jonah Nolen of Eustis, FL and Kinnary Cranor of Umatilla, FL; and brother, James W. Bartlett (Lorna Hurd) of Bethel, CT.
Ms. Bartlett was preceded in death by a son, George Barr, Jr.; sister, Rosalie Barksdale; brothers, Samuel Bartlett, Edward Bartlett, Jr., and Henry Bartlett; and former husbands, Percy Branch and George Barr, Sr.
Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
