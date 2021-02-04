Shirley Ewan Brumble
Shirley Ewan Brumble, 89, of Woodstock died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Greenfield Senior Living.
She was born August 26, 1931 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Wilbur and Ruby Ferguson Ewan.
She married David A. Brumble June 6, 1953.
She was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed volunteering at Winchester Medical Center and Blue Ridge Hospice.
She is survived by her daughters Rebecca Booth of Edinburg, and Cathryn Spriggs and her husband David of Stephens City; grandchildren, Caleb Booth and his wife Abby, and Jenni Simpson and her husband Joshua and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.act.alz.org/donate.
