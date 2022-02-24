Shirley Fields Monroe Shirley Fields Monroe, 87 of Farmville, VA, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born in West Virginia and was a long-time resident of Ranson, WV. She is the daughter of the late Norval “Bub” and Emma Ruth Fields. She was married to William E. Monroe for 45 years until his passing in 2003. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Norval “Leon” Fields, of Ranson, WV.
Shirley loved spending time with her family and is survived by her daughter, Pamela Viands,of Farmville; three grandsons, Bryan Cottrell (Susan) of Farmville, Junior Cottrell (Anne) of Cullen and Timothy Cottrell of Farmville and seven great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Helen Frye (Jerry) of Winchester, VA, and Mildred “Diane” Pifer of Ranson, WV, along numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Meherrin SPCA. PO box 66, Meherrin, VA 23954. Puckett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.puckettfh.com
