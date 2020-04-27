Shirley Grove Singhas, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.
A graveside service was held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Shirley was born May 11, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Charles Melton “Mutt” Grove, Sr. and Claytor Steele Grove. As a teenager, Shirley worked as a waitress for the HyWy Restaurant in Front Royal. Shirley began her career for the Federal Government as a secretary and retired after 41 dedicated years as a I.T. Specialist on Mt. Weather. She was a 1964 graduate of John S. Mosby High School in Front Royal, a member of Rockland Community Church, member of the Woman’s Evening Star Bowling League and a faithful blood donor. Shirley had a great passion of helping people with her many generous donations to many organizations. She will be long remembered for her famous lemon meringue Pies and her coconut cream pies.
Surviving are a daughter Cindy Singhas Showers and husband Stuart of Front Royal; two grandchildren Kody Showers and Katlyn Showers; two nephews Ernie Grove and wife Melissa of Front Royal, and Brian Grove and wife Robin of Christiansburg; two great nephews Chase Grove and Takota Grove; one great-niece Korinne Grove Zaino and husband John; one great-great- nephews JJ Zaino; special friend Connie Painter and husband Lloyd; and a very dear friend and neighbor Ethel Ritter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Charles Melton Grove, Jr. and sister-in-law Roberta Close Grove.
Memorial contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to C-CAP of Front Royal, 316 N Royal Ave # Ll, Front Royal, VA 22630 or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were held by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
