Shirley J. Myers
Shirley J. Myers, 74, of Martinsburg, WV died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Hospice of the Panhandle. Mrs. Myers was born March 24, 1946, the daughter of Boyd and Velma Phares. She was a cardiac monitor tech and worked for Winchester Medical Center where she retired after 22 years. She was married to Ronnie D. Myers Sr. on May 25, 1963 in Petersburg, WV who passed on April 2, 2004.
Surviving to honor her memory are her two sons, Ronnie D. Myers Jr. of Winchester, VA and Jeffrey L. Myers of Inwood, WV; a daughter, Tammy Lynn Myers of Martinsburg, WV; three sisters, Bernice Carr of Maysville, WV; Bonnie L. Keplinger of Petersburg, WV and Leta M. Carr of Lahmansville, WV; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Troy, Timmy, Ryan, Britney, Heather, and Idelyn; three great grandchildren Jonathan, Elana, and Emerson on the way.
Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA. Pallbearers will be Timmy Myers, Ryan Myers, Johnathan Joseph, David Whalen, Troy Myers, Robert Altrath.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.