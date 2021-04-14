Shirley Jean Stevens, 79, of Winchester went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in her residence.
She was born January 22, 1942 in Loudoun County, VA the daughter of Thomas W. and Mamie E. Payne Carter.
She was married to Albert L. Stevens, Jr. for 41 years until his passing in 2018.
Professionally, she worked as a bank teller and Home Interior Designer.
Her hearts desire was to always sing for Jesus. She played both the piano and guitar. She always showed great compassion for her loved ones and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Courtland and her husband, Michael and their children, Heather Courtland, Christina Courtland (Tommy), Bryan Courtland (Brittany), and Paula Slaubaugh and her husband, Joseph and their children, Samantha Ferguson (Johnny), Amber Slaubaugh, and Shelley Schulte (Aaron); nine great-grandchildren; Brothers, James Otis Carter and his wife, Phyllis, Robert Carter, and his wife, Sandra, and a niece, Darlene McDavid, who she loved like a sister; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Her siblings, William Carter, Helen Weatherholtz, and nephew, Larry Weatherholtz, who she loved like a brother, all preceded her in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Pastor Jacob Slaubaugh and Pastor Pat Lockwood. Burial will be in Hillsboro Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 6-9:00 pm Wednesday in the funeral home.
