Shirley Lee Cooper, 69, of Winchester, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Mr. Cooper was born June 13, 1950 in Loudoun County, VA; the son of the late Carrie Lee Cooper. He retired as a truck driver with Air Freight, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Carol Yvonne Alexander.
His is survived by his children, Carroll David Cooper, Carrie Lee Cooper (Nathaniel Martin), and Michael Alan Cooper (Angela Cooper) all of Winchester; five grandchildren, Jennifer Rose Cooper, Sara Elizabeth Thomas, Elijah John Sealock, Vanessa Dae Cooper, and Samuel Lee Martin; and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
