Shirley Long Marshall
Shirley Long Marshall, 87, of Winchester died Tuesday, October, 5, 2021 in Envoy Nursing Home.
She was born July 23, 1934 in Fishers Hill, VA the daughter of Lawrence and Geneva Hamman Long.
She was married to Terry Lee Marshall for 54 years.
Professionally, she worked as a clerk for the A&P grocery store on Amherst Street.
She had been a Registrar for the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
She is survived by her sons, Timothy Marshall of Winchester and Terry Marshall of Houston, TX; grandsons, Nick Marshall of Chattanooga, TN, and Aidan Marshall of Auburn, AL; granddaughter Erin Leigh Marshall, from Houston, TX and Shirley’s sister, Debbie Percifield from Indiana.
Services will be private.
