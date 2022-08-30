Shirley Louise (Parmenter) Bombardier “Nanny”
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Shirley Louise (Parmenter) Bombardier, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 90 at Winchester Medical Center.
Known to her family simply as “Nanny”, Shirley was born on February 21, 1932 in Clarksburg, MA the daughter of the late Henry Watson and Elizabeth Catherine (Blanchard) Parmenter. She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church where she would spend time volunteering. Shirley enjoyed camping, crafts, crocheting, knitting and spending time with her family. She was a volunteer for C-CAP for 14 years.
She married Paul Bombardier on February 20, 1954 in North Adams, MA.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Lori Shillingburg and her husband Steve of Stanley, VA; sons, Paul E. Bombardier of Manassas, VA, Thomas R. Bombardier and his wife Mary Ann of Sterling, VA, Gerald A. Bombardier and his wife Christina of Bristow, VA and Neil P. Bombardier of Stephens City, VA; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and one on the way.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Henry, her mother, Elizabeth, brothers Edward, Howard, Richard (Dick), Ralph and Earle, and sisters Marjorie (Marge) and Ruth.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held September 3, 2022 at 1pm at Macedonia United Methodist Church in White Post, VA. Interment will follow at Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Shirley’s memory can be sent to Macedonia United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
