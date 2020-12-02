Shirley Middlebrook Mann passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1925 in Ft. Myers, Florida to Aileen Clayton Middlebrook and Harold Monroe Middlebrook.
Shirley graduated from Garfield Hospital School of Nursing in Washington, D. C. in 1945.
She is survived by 2 children, Gale Mann Hopkins and Joel T. Mann, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Shirley and her husband, Dick, spent 70 years in Northern Virginia moving to Westminster Canterbury Retirement Community in Winchester, VA in 2007.
