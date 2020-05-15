Shirley Stickley Cunningham, 84, of Berryville, Virginia died Monday, May 4, 2020 of natural causes in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Cunningham was born August 12, 1935 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Beuford Stickley and Esther Dellinger Stickley.
She worked as a telephone operator in Berryville and for the Moler Insurance office also in Berryville. She also worked and retired from the accounting department of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers in Winchester.
She married Arthur “Oppie” Linwood Cunningham on November 6, 1960 in Falls Church, Virginia. Mr. Cunningham died March 6, 2017.
She was a member of the Berryville Baptist Church for over 70 years. She and her husband square danced with the Blue Ridge Twirlers for over 20 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Berryville.
Surviving are her siblings, C. Kenneth Stickley and his wife, Margaret, of Keswick, VA, Sandra Herberg and her husband, Rick, of Charlotte, NC, and Rev. David Stickley and his wife, Janice, of Norristown, PA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, as well as her many great nieces and nephews.
Her parents, a brother Jimmy Edward Stickley, and a sister Mary Stickley all preceded her in death.
A private graveside service will be held in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boyce Volunteer Fire Co., P O Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620, or to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or to the Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
