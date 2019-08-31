Shirley S. Payton
Shirley S. Payton, 77, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Payton was born in 1941 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Verda and Norman Straughn, Sr. She was a graduate of Herndon High School, Class of 1962 and worked for Canteen Services in Hagerstown, MD, retiring in 2007. Mrs. Payton was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Ashby, WV. She had a very strong witness and testimony of the Lord. Mrs. Payton was a bargain shopper, loved her flower gardens and watching the hummingbirds. She never met a stranger and loved helping others. Mrs. Payton loved her family dearly and treasured every moment spent with them, as well as her church family.
She married James Bayless Payton, Sr. on March 21, 1963 in Herndon, VA.
Surviving with her husband are daughters, Bonita Payton Rhodes (Dusty) of Bartow, FL, Paula Payton Bain (Danny) of Front Royal, VA, Verda M. Llewellyn (Chris) of Romney, WV; sons, John and Dewey Payton both of Winchester, VA and Matthew Payton (Katrina) of Hagerstown, MD; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Payton was preceded in death by a son, James B. Payton, Jr. and her siblings, Mary Elizabeth Stebbins, Norman S. Straughn, Jr. and John H. LeHew, Jr.
A visitation will be from 12:00 — 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor David B. Duckworth officiating. Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or to First Baptist Church Fort Ashby, P.O. Box 1070, Fort Ashby, WV 26719-1070.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.