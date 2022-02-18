Shirley Sibert Swartz
Shirley Sibert Swartz of Virginia Beach passed away on February 15, 2022. She was born in Winchester, VA on Jan. 28, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert & Freda Sibert.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 66 years, Boyd Swartz; two sons, Boyd, Jr. (Debbie) and Gregory (Yvonne); three grandchildren, Randy, Ryan and Adam Gregory; two great grandchildren, Riley and Elijah; a brother, Sonny Sibert (Iris) of Winchester; a sister, Ginger Johnson (Jack) of Richmond, VA; along with extended family and friends.
Shirley was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1955. She married Boyd Swartz of Frederick Co., who had just joined the U.S. Navy. She spent the early years traveling as a navy wife. The most memorable duty stations were Copenhagen, Denmark and Kelfavick, Iceland. She retired from the navy Exchange accounting office at Little Creek, Virginia Beach, VA.
Shirley was a gentle kind and caring lady who always had a smile for everyone. As a wife and mother, she was always putting family first!
There will be a visitation held at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 11-1:00 p.m. with a graveside service following at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jones
