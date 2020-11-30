Shirley Virginia Polk Sendoya
Shirley Virginia Polk Sendoya, 84, of Winchester, VA died at home with her family by her side, November 25, 2020.
She was born May 1, 1936 in Winchester; daughter of the late Clinton Levine Barr and Mary Hamilton Barr. She worked at O’Sullivan from the age of 18 until her retirement at the age of 62.
Shirley married Sylvester Polk, December 3, 1955. He preceded her in death May 13, 1995. She then married Wilbur Sendoya, he also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Miller and Teresa Holliday (Larry) of Winchester; sons, Thomas Polk (Michelle) of Winchester and Sidney Polk of Kentucky; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; brothers, Charles Barr and David Barr (Janet) of Winchester and sister, Hannah Boyce of Luray, VA.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Warner and son-in-laws, Marshall Warner and Jimmy Miller.
She will be laid to rest beside her first husband in Conicville, VA. Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
