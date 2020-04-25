Shirley Widener Butler, 88, of Winchester, VA died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born October 24, 1931, in Roanoke, VA, the daughter of the late Burton McKinley and Edith Virginia Thompson Widener. Shirley was a 1953 graduate of the Mary Washington University, receiving her Bachelors of Science Degree in Math. She was a member of the Professional Educators Organization and of Burnt Presbyterian Church.
Shirley married John Kenneth Butler August 23, 1952 in Blacksburg, VA.
Along with her husband she is survived by her sons, John Kenneth Butler, Jr. of Waldorf, MD and Mark McKinley Butler (Debra Ann) of Bristow, VA and two grandchildren, Sarah Thompson Butler and Joshua McKinley Butler.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Gail Butler.
Friends may call at Jones Funeral Home Tuesday, April 28, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. to pay respects.
A graveside service will be private at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Doug Rinker, Lay Pastor officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the DementiaMatters, P. O. Box C, White Post, VA 22663
