Shirley Yvonne Feathers
Shirley Yvonne Feathers, 84, of White Post, Virginia, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Feathers was born July 27, 1937, in Wardensville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Harold Conard and Myra Reynolds Conard.
She was a homemaker.
Shirley enjoyed going to church, singing hymns in the choir, and spending time with her friends at the senior citizen community and her brothers and sisters in the Lord in the church community.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Bethel Assembly Church in Front Royal, Virginia.
Her first husband, Vernon Carlson Sr., died in September 1977. She married Pastor Granville Lee Feathers on September 9, 1978, in Strasburg, Virginia. Pastor Feathers died on February 17, 2019.
Surviving are a son Vernon Carlson Jr. and his wife, Tambela Jo; a daughter, Rebecca Jenkins and her husband, Steve; and three grandchildren, Alex Carlson, Samantha Price, and Stephen Jenkins Jr.
Shirley was the oldest of five children. She is survived by two sisters, Faye Snyder and Mildred Piper, and a brother, Carol Conard. A sister, Betty Fisher, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:30 P. M. and a funeral service will begin at 2:30 P. M. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City with Pastor Steve Schetrom officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery, Strasburg, Virginia.
Family and Friends are welcome after the burial to gather at the Stephens City Moose Lodge (upstairs lodge hall) for a time of fellowship.
Pallbearers will be Steve Jenkins, Oliver Salcedo, Alex Carlson, David Gurley, Scott Strosnider, and Vernon Carlson.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
.
