Skipper T. Lowe Sr. passed on February 13, 2021.
He was the son of late Raye June Martin and James William Martin. He is survived by his girlfriend Shirley May Lowe and two children, his son Skipper T. Lowe Jr. and daughter Mary Jane Tenney and stepdaughter Kimberly Ann Lowe; he has many sisters and two brothers and many nieces, nephews, uncle's and cousins.
He also has three grandchildren; John Daniel Sibert, Mathew Garrett Sibert, Megan Elizabeth Sibert. He loved everyone of them.
He will be reunited with his one brother David Lowe.
He worked for Frederick County Public Schools for many years. He loved fishing and he also loved planting flowers, anything to do outdoors.
A graveside service will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA.
