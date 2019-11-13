SMSgt Kenneth W. Evans, USAF, Ret. “Catbird”
SMSgt Kenneth W. “Catbird” Evans, USAF, Ret., 82, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
SMSgt Evans was born in 1937 in Corton, WV, son of the late Sylvester and Dessie Evans. He was a graduate of Clendenin High School in Clendenin, WV and a veteran of the West Virginia Air National Guard. SMSgt Evans served a total of 39 years in the military that included service in the Vietnam War as a Flight Engineer. SMSgt Evans earned the Soldier’s Medal for Heroism in 1957 and his decorations included multiple Meritorious Service Medals, Commendations Medals, Achievement Medals and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was a member of the Hiram Lodge in Winchester (32nd Degree Scottish Rite Master Mason), a member of Winchester Moose Lodge, a member of the NRA, and a member of the 167th Air National Guard Retirees Association in Martinsburg, WV.
SMSgt Evans was an avid mechanic and an expert repairman. He was very persistent and a self-taught man, even teaching himself information technology systems. SMSgt Evans enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved to fly. He was most known for being humble, genuine, and the kind of man who would give anyone the shirt off his back without hesitation.
Because of SMSgt Evans’ selfless, heroic acts and dedicated public service the West Virginia Legislature unanimously passed SR 11 calling for the West Virginia National Guard 167th Maintenance Operations Center to be named the “Evans Center for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance”. This resolution was recorded in the official 2018 record of the West Virginia Legislature.
He married Rosita Marie Craft on December 29, 1957 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 61 years are sons, CMSgt Kenneth W. Evans, II of Beaverdam, VA and Lt Col Kerry W. Evans (Michele) of Bellbrook, OH; grandchildren, Aidan C. Evans and Iain C. Evans, both of Bellbrook, OH; and brothers, Robert S. Evans (Janice) of Clendenin, WV and David A. Evans (Celeste) of Cameron, WV.
SMSgt Evans was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret E. Cassidy and Mildred M. Smith; and brothers, Stanley R. Evans, Lawrence Evans, and Henley R. Evans.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Timothy G. Rupp officiating. Entombment with military honors will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
www.ompsfuneralhome.com
