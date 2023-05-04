SMSGT Robert M. Bayliss Sr. “Bob”
SMSGT Robert M. Bayliss, Sr., 87, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, peacefully at his home.
Bob was born in 1935 in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Carl Melvin and Vergie Gladys Bayliss. He was a graduate of James Wood High School. Bob retired from the United States Air Force in 1975 after serving for 22 years where he rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He also worked as a security officer at Folsom State Prison and spent time farming. Bob was a member of Hayfield Assembly of God Church. He was very handy at using his equipment to construct driveways and other large projects on and outside the farm. Bob belonged to the NRA and the American Legion. He served 5 tours of duty in Vietnam, served in Korea and had over 12,000 flying hours and 215 combat hours. He did combat support missions and was a radar supervisor. Bob loved to relax with his morning coffee and especially loved to spend time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, whom he married on October 2, 1999; daughters, Kimberly “Kimmie” Bayliss, Rebecca “Becky” Bayliss, Sandy Critelli, Sharon Lane (Todd), Lisa Bayliss; son, Robert “Buddy” Bayliss, Jr.; sister, Shirley Plummer; brother, Charles “Charlie” Bayliss and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ruth Rinker, Mary Mallow; brothers, Gene Bayliss, James “Jim” Bayliss, Donald “Don” Bayliss and Rev. Phillip Bayliss.
A visitation for Bob will be held on Monday, May 8 from 6pm to 9pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, May 9 at 12:30pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Hayfield Assembly of God Church, 5118 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
