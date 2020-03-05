Sonia D. Terrell, age 73, of Stephenson, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Envoy of Winchester.
Sonia was born in 1947 in Independence, Kansas, the daughter of the late David E. and Nettie L. Werdebaugh. She attended James Wood High School and retired from Walmart where she was a customer service manager.
Sonia married Robert L. Terrell in Woodstock, Virginia. He preceded her in death in 1995.
Sonia is survived by her daughters, Diana S. Zaremba and Karen L. Pappas (Mark) all of Wardensville, West Virginia; sons, Robert E. Neff (Sandy) of Inwood, West Virginia, Richard "Duck" Neff (Nikki Hall) of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Christopher "Diddle" Neff of Stephenson, Virginia; grandchildren, Zachary S. Neff (Sheila), Amanda B. Zaremba, Samantha Jo Stickley (Brandon), Timothy D. Lafollette (Jodi), John "Luke" Pappas, Kimberly A. Pappas, Leann N. Neff, Logan A. Neff, and Karissa D. Neff; great grandchildren, Trevor, Tanisha, Takeira, Korbin, Serenity, Troy, Jocelyn, Tyrell, Jace, Nataliegh, Tameika, and Rhett.
She is also survived by her sisters, Helen B. Bowman (Donald) of North Stonington, Connecticut, Vicki L. Baker (Bobby) of Stephens City, Virginia, and Virginia S. DeHaven of Stephenson, Virginia; and brothers, Donald M. Werdebaugh (Diane) and Ronald F. Werdebaugh (Melanie), both of Winchester.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, March 9 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with the service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dawn Reidy officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Logan Neff, Luke Pappas, Zachary Neff, Trevor Neff, Mark Pappas, and Brandon Stickley. Honorary pallbearers will be Korbin Miller and Troy Neff.
