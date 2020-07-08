Stacey Rebecca Mendoza
Stacey Rebecca Mendoza, age 49, of Stephens City VA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born July 7, 1970 the daughter of Stanley and Emma Stillwell. She worked at Chick-fil-A.
Along with her parents, Stacey is survived by her son, Brandon Stillwell, her sisters; Shannon Stillwell, Shelley Segura, Jessica Stillwell, and Wendy Herrera, her brother; Stanley Stillwell, Jr., numerous nieces and nephews, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday July 9, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be Alex Stillwell, Tony Stillwell, Julian Stillwell, Stan Stillwell, William Sales, and Mingo Segura. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stacey’s memorial fund at Jones Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
