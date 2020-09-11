Stacie Lynn Simkhovitch Dolese
Stacie Lynn Simkhovitch Dolese, 49, of Frederick County, VA, went to be home with her Lord and Savior peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Stacie was born in 1970 in Winchester, VA, daughter of Velma and Ronald Simkhovitch. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1988. Stacie managed the family businesses of Simbeck, Inc. and Full House Cycles before joining the Army Corps of Engineers, placing engineers in the Middle East. She later worked for FEMA, but returned to serve proudly as Chief of the United States Army Corps of Engineers Contingency Recruitment Cell until her passing.
Stacie enjoyed attending music concerts, especially her son’s performances. She enjoyed the beach, spicy margaritas, hosting all the amazing, joint family Thanksgiving gatherings, and playing BINGO. Stacie loved her family and being around people. She had a wonderful, genuine smile that would light up a room and a beautiful, unbreakable spirit.
She married Scott Michael Dolese on April 19, 1997 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her parents of Stephenson, VA, and husband, is her son Michael Stephen Dolese and paternal grandmother, Leota Carroll, both of Winchester, VA; brother, Ronald Stephen Simkhovitch, Jr. (Addie) of Stephenson, VA; nieces and nephews, Dustin Simkhovitch of Stephenson, VA, Anthony Rizzo and Jenna Rizzo of Dover, DE, Tyler High and Ethan High of Hedgesville, WV; her in-laws, Michael Edward Dolese (Rose Marie) of Swanquarter, NC; and her beloved canine companions, Millie and Pearl.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Addie and Almon Beasley; paternal grandfather, Steve Simkhovitch and step-grandfather William “Tooney” Carroll.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Donald Moulden officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Paul Beasley, Larry Andrew Beasley, Charles Allen Beasley, Raymond Robert Lind, Benjamin Thomas Michael, and William “Bill” Baumgartner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stacie’s memory to the ALS Association (DC/MD/VA Chapter), 30 West Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(1) entry
So sad to hear of Stacie’s passing. Condolences to her family. RIP Stacie 💕
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.