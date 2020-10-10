Stacy Felicia Pogue was born in Washington, DC to Edward Leroy Pogue and Susie Lotts Pogue. Stacy served in the United States Air Force, and later became a Police Officer: Catholic University in DC and the Metro Transit Police. She loved being in service. Stacy moved to Martinsburg, West Virginia where she resided until her transition.
Survived by her husband, William Taylor, Jr. and her dog-son Cash. She is also survived by her mother and father in-law Deacon William and Deaconess Grace Taylor, her niece Michelle Germany, one great nephew Trevor Germany, and two great nieces Nyaa Germany and Mikaila Germany. One goddaughter Talithia Scott and one god-son Ian Kirksey, and her aunt Florine Lotts Mungin and Uncle Cornelius Alphonso Pogue.
Funeral Services: Monday October 12, 2020 at The Church of the Rock, 620 Virginia Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630. 10 a.m. Family and Friends gathering, and the Service begins at 11 a.m., with Bishop Al Ford officiating.
Stacy will be missed by her family and many, many friends.
Military Honors will be Afforded by the United States Airforce and the Winchester VFW Post 2123.
We will be following the CDC Guidelines foe Civid-19 and Mask are required.
