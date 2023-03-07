Stacy M. Sipe Stacy Michelle Sipe, 53, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Mrs. Sipe was born August 16, 1969, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Charles Ross Boyd and Sharon Lee Smith Boyd.
She was an administrative assistant with Eagle Ridge Middle School in Ashburn, Virginia.
She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1987. She was a member of Relief United Methodist Church, Winchester.
She married Michael Iden Sipe on February 22, 2003, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband and her parents of Winchester, VA, are two daughters, Logan Crabtree and her husband, Keegan, of Lake Frederick, VA, and Lauren McDonald of Berryville, VA; a son, Matthew Sipe of Berryville, VA; a brother, Scott G. Boyd and his wife, Kelly, of Winchester, VA; and a granddaughter, Scottie Lane Crabtree.
To celebrate Stacy's life, the family will receive friends 3:00 - 5:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 P. M. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Katie Bradshaw Teets Comfort House, 2400 Valley Ave., Suite 2, Winchester, VA 22601.
We would like Stacy to be remembered as a kindhearted, dog-loving, and stronger-than-life person.
