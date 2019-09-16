Stacy Marie Anderson, 48, of Gainesville, VA died Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Gainesville Health and Rehab after a long and courageous battle of cancer.
Stacy was born October 6, 1970 in Washington, D.C., daughter of the Bobby Dale and Toni Marie Rosazza Law. Stacy was a graduate of James Wood High School class of 1990. She worked for the U.S. Government.
Along with her father Bobby, she is survived by her daughters, Brandie Michele Law (David Fernandez) of Gainesville, VA and Samantha Lynn Anderson of Warrenton, VA; sister, Jennifer Pingley Barton (Vincent) of Frederick County; aunt and uncle, Thomas and Laura Rosazza; nephews, Jeb and Benjamin Pingley; many cousins from Tennessee and Page County, VA and her fur grandbabies, Metz and Carl.
She was preceded in death by her mother Toni Law; paternal grandparents, Robert and Bessie Law and maternal grandparents Buck and Hazel Rosazza, and two uncles; Howard Law and wife, Arlene, and Benny Law and wife, Elizabeth.
Stacy loved karaoke and was a social butterfly, surrounding herself often with friends. She loved and experienced life to the fullest.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with a Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Ronnie Combs officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
