Stanley David Barnes
Stanley David Barnes, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Stonerise Berkeley Springs Nursing Home.
He was born December 10, 1930, in Berkeley Springs, WV, the son of David T. and Evelyn V. Barnes. He joined the U.S. Marines in 1948 where he sustained permanent injuries. Stanley drove a fuel truck for L.J. Wright & Son of Winchester, VA, for a number of years. He was a member of Amy’s Kitchen Band & Winchester Federation of The Blind. He was our stepfather, but he was the best dad and pap pap, with a kind and generous heart. A friend to many and a loving & great caregiver to his wife of 64 years. His grandchildren called him a gentle giant.
He is survived by a stepdaughter, Anna Lee Frederick; six grandchildren, Kim Weaver (husband Eugene), Randy Frederick, Terry Frederick, Scott Frederick, Susan Crim, Jeffrey Crim (wife Shauna); ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Amy Henry Barnes, stepdaughter Shirley Dawson Miller, stepgrandson John Crim, and stepgranddaughter Judith Crim Brewer.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Spohrs Crossroads Cemetery in Berkeley Springs, WV, with the Rev. William Swope officiating.
