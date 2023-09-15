Stanley G. KuKanich
Stanley G. KuKanich passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 12, 2023.
Stan was a devout Catholic and was extremely active in the church. A large portion of his adult life was spent involved with the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA. His involvement in these activities did not slow until his medical issues reduced his ability to participate. Much of Stan's social life and his desire to give back to the community centered on the church. He was a member and leader of both the Knights of Columbus and the 4th Degree of K of C where he served as Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. Stan was the Lead Usher for Saturday evening Masses. He was a lifelong blood donor helping the lives of others in need. He volunteered as a youth baseball coach for all 4 of his children. Stan had quite an interesting work history including as a farmer, owner of an ambulance service, constable and sheriff’s deputy while living in his hometown in Wisconsin. His farm eventually became a sports park for community baseball and soccer fields. After meeting his future wife (she was a nursing student and he was an ambulance driver), they eventually moved to Virginia where he took a position as a computer systems analyst for Abex Friction Products. Following retirement from Abex as a Senior Systems Analyst, Stan was able to devote more time to his love of music, which was a means of great pride and joy. He regularly performed publicly on the harmonica, spoons, and voice, and he even taught himself to play the electric bass guitar. He loved music and loved sharing that joy with other people. Stan was an avid sportsman and outdoors man, enjoying his hobbies of hunting, fishing, camping, boating, golf, bowling and softball. As a young man he played amateur ice hockey and amateur baseball as a pitcher.
Stan and his wife Patricia (Pat) were married for over 50 years, raising 4 children and were loving grandparents to 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Pat was always by his side, up until her sudden and unexpected death in January 2020. Stan continued to play the harmonica, and performed in his assisted living facility until recently.
Stan is survived by his sister, Stephanie Breese, of Wisconsin; children, Eric (Elizabeth), David (Sharon), Danielle (John) and Butch (Kate); grandchildren, Jessica (Maxx), Olivia (Alexander), Gregory, Matthew, Erica, Emily, Jack and Sean; great-grandchild, Holton; his cousin and dear friend, Joe, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Frank and Lojza; sisters, Louise KuKanich, Antoinette (Toni) Sanhuber, Frances (Francie) Sarkauskas, Jennie KuKanich, Agnes Dreger and Lucy Johnson; and brother, Thomas.
A visitation will be held for Stan on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11am with a visitation prior at 10am, held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Medi Hospice (MSAhealthcare.com).
