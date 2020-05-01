Stanley H. Barr, formerly of Winchester, Virginia, passed away at Bainbridge Georgia Health and Rehab Center on April 30, 2020.
He was born on June 16, 1938 in Frederick County, VA and was the son of the late Cecil L. Barr and late Clara Clevenger Barr.
He graduated from James Wood High School in 1957. He attended Strayer Business College and was employed in the Business Industry all of his adult life. He was of the Methodist Faith.
Surviving are a sister, Florence B. Legg of Winchester, VA; nephew, Tim Legg (wife: Holly) of Winchester, VA; niece, Suzy Pratt (husband: Eric) of Winchester, VA; great nephews, Nickolas Legg and Tyler Pratt of Winchester, VA and great nieces Krysten Legg and Addison Pratt of Winchester, VA.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
